Major Gen Khawar Rehman promoted to Lt Gen: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Army on Monday announced to promote Major General Khawar Rehman to the rank of lieutenant general. According to a statement issued by the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), Khawar Rehman was associated with Army Medical Corps and was promoted to the next rank on Monday. “He has also been assigned to look after the charge of Surgeon General of Pakistan Army with immediate effect,” read the statement.