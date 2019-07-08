close
Tue Jul 09, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 9, 2019

ACE summons PML-N MNA for questioning in 2 cases

National

LAHORE: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Monday issued call-up notices to Pakistan Muslim League-N (PNL-N) Member of National Assembly (MNA) Sheikh Rohail Asghar in connection with investigations related to establishment of an illegal housing society and assets beyond means. The ACE directed Rohail to appear before the investigation officer concerned by July 10.

