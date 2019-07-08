Unavailability of accountability court judge

Illegal appointments case against Pervez Khattak’s nephew adjourned

By Bureau report

PESHAWAR: The case of illegal appointments against the nephew of Defence Minister Pervez Khattak was adjourned on Monday due to non-availability of the accountability court judge.

Ahad Khattak, nephew of Pervez Khattak and a former Nowshera tehsil nazim, is facing a trial in the accountability court for his alleged involvement in the case of the illegal appointments. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had filed the reference against 15 persons, including Ahad Khattak and officials of the Tehsil Municipal Authority (TMA), Nowshera.

The NAB KP in the reference alleged the suspects were found involved in the 181 illegal appointments from 2012-18 in the Nowshera TMA as those persons were appointed, who were even not registered with the Employment Exchange Commission, which was necessary for the appointment.

The bureau claimed these appointments were made against the merit. The suspects appeared in the court on Monday but no progress was made as the case was simply adjourned for non-availability of the accountability court judge. The court fixed July 17 for next hearing into the case. Dozens of PTI supporters from Nowshera district had come to the court premises to express support for Ahad Khattak.