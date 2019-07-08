VC Baltistan varsity gets 3 American awards

ISLAMABAD: Prof Dr Muhammad Naeem Khan, Vice Chancellor University of Baltistan Skardu (a federally chartered university) has been awarded three American Fisheries Society (AFS) Travel Awards to attend and present his research paper at the 149th Annual Meeting of American Fisheries Society and Joint Conference with The Wildlife Society in Reno, Nevada, USA, from September 29 to October 3, 2019.

The three individual category awards include “International Professional Travel Award-2019” amounting to $1,500; “Carl Sullivan Travel Award-2019” amounting to $550 and “California-Nevada Chapter Semi-Annual Travel Award-2019” amounting to $550, respectively.

Dr Naeem Khan, who is also an internationally recognised academician & a meritorious researcher in his field of fisheries biology & aquaculture, has been invited by the American Fisheries Society (AFS)/International Fisheries Section (IFS)/Western Division AFS (WDAFS) and California-Nevada Chapter of AFS to participate & present his research paper as an International Invited Guest Speaker at the Annual Meeting of AFS in Reno, Nevada.

He will present his award winning scholarly research paper entitled “The occupational health and safety predicament in South East Asia: A case study of poor artisanal fishing communities in Indus basin, Arabian Sea, Pakistan” in AFS Annual Conference in Reno, Nevada.

Dr Naeem Khan is a regular member of AFS, since 1992, when he started his PhD studies at the University of Guelph, Ontario, Canada on an Asian Development Bank Scholarship.