Senate body passes two bills

ISLAMABAD: The Senate’s Committee on Interior Monday approved two bills ‘The Islamabad Community Integration Bill, 2019’ and ‘The Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (Substitution of Section 489F of PPC and amendment of Schedule-II of Cr.PC).’

The meeting of Senate committee was held with the chair of its Chairman Senator A. Rehman Malik here Monday. The meeting was told that crimes against children should not be tolerated and this committee will be pursuing such cases to its logical conclusion while Rehman Malik directed the Ministry of Interior to move the necessary amendments in the relevant section of law, to remove the loopholes under which the culprit takes advantage of comprise in crimes related to child abuse and murder.

The Senate’s committee also paid a rich tribute to late Abdul Sattar Edhi (Nishan-e-Imtiaz) and Shaheed Burhan Wani on their death anniversary falling on Monday (8th July, 2019). A rich tribute was paid to Shaheed Burhan Wani and other martyrs of Kashmir and Fateha offered for the departed souls during the meeting.

Rehman Malik said that the sacrifices of Shaheed Burhan Wani and other martyrs of Kashmir are a testimony of their resolve towards the cause of Kashmir. He said that Kashmiris have the legitimate right of self-determination duly endorsed by United Nations through its resolution. He added that the great sacrifices of young freedom movement leader Burhan Wani and generations against Indian atrocities will not go in vein.

The committee showed its solidarity with the victim families of Bosnia whose loved ones were killed in Srebrenica Massacre that had taken place in the month of July, 1995.

Rehman Malik said, “We remember Abdul Sattar Edhi on his 3rd death anniversary today for his matchless services to the humanity, particularly to the helpless people of Pakistan.” He said that Abdul Sattar Edhi was pride of Pakistan and a beacon of light for all social workers who served the humanity without discrimination, irrespective of religion, language and sect.

The committee was briefed by the IG Police, Islamabad, on the murder of minor girl Farishta in Islamabad.

Rehman Malik informed the committee that he had taken the suo motu notice immediately after the said incident was reported in the media and had directed the Secretary Interior and IG Police, Islamabad to submit a detailed report on fourteen questions which were asked by the committee. He added that the Islamabad Police has submitted its report to the committee that they have arrested the main suspect in the abduction and murder case of 10-year-old girl Farishta.

The IG Police briefed the committee that the Islamabad police had picked the suspect for allegedly abducting Farishta and killing her. He said that the culprit is a habitual criminal, had already booked in two similar cases earlier, but unfortunately, he managed to escape the trial through compromise under the cover of law.

He highly appreciated the team of Islamabad Police for identification and arrest of the culprits in Farishta murder case.

He appreciated the Investigation Officer of the case and asked the Ministry of Interior to announce award for each member of the police team who investigated the case. He also directed IG Police, Islamabad, that the concerned Investigating ASI be promoted to the next rank as award.