Controversial judge should recuse from hearing cases: Ali Zafar

ISLAMABAD: Different opinions and analysis are emerging after the exposure of a purported video of Accountability Court Judge Arshad Malik divulged by PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz during a press conference the other day.

Renowned legal expert Barrister Ali Zafar while answering a question of anchor Shahzeb Khanzada during his programme Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath on Geo News on Monday said that in his opinion Judge Arshad Malik for the time being should not hold hearing of cases especially the high profile cases unless in-depth probe of the issue is carried out. He said that if any person comes to his court and says that he does not repose confidence in him because he has become controversial personality so he should himself recuse from the case.

Ali Zafar said that it is his view point that if it is proved that the judge was biased and he passed first judgment under any pressure or blackmail then there is a clear law that the verdict he had passed would become invalid and would return for remand. But, he said, if the judge remains adamant and say that there was no pressure on him during passing that judgment then there will be no impact of this video on the final judgment.