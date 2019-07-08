Maryam’s ‘save daddy campaign’ flopped: Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz’s drama to hoodwink people has flopped.

Referring to Maryam’s address to a public meeting in Mandi Bahauddin, she said she cannot succeed by spending public money over such rallies. “I will not call it a rally, it was a routine movement and Maryam Nawaz failed despite spending all resources. How did you [Maryam] succeed. You were sentenced by the court. The easy way to succeed was to provide money trail. Half of your family is fugitive from justice,” Firdous said and added Maryam could not prove her innocence in the court and is now trying to do that in public by deceiving people.

Earlier, she said the government has decided to conduct forensic audit of a controversial video tape shared by Maryam to claim Nawaz’s innocence in the Al-Azizia corruption reference to check its authenticity.

Meanwhile, in a tweet, Firdous said after the statement of the judge of the accountability court, “save daddy campaign” has flopped. She said the people of Pakistan elected the prime minister and it were the masses who had thrown the looters out of the system by the power of vote.