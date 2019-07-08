Traders strike against hike in Sales Tax

KARACHI: Traders protested against the government in several cities for a hike in Sales Tax in the federal budget, while the All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajran (APAT) has announced a nationwide strike from July 13.

A strike was observed in Gujranwala by the Anjuman-e-Tajran Cloth Board, while the association’s president has announced that they would keep all shops and markets closed on Tuesday as well. Markets and shops would remain closed in Saeed Nagri Bazaar, Urdu Bazaar, Thakur Singh Bazaar and Sarafa Bazaar for two days. The association’s president has threatened that the strike may continue indefinitely if the additional taxes are not withdrawn.

A similar strike against rise in taxes was observed in Faisalabad, with markets including Ghalla Mandi and Chowk Ghanta Ghar completely closed. Traders and businessmen have called a strike against imposition of 17 per cent Sales Tax in the tribal districts as well, with as many as 35 steel mills reportedly shut down in the tribal region. The president of the FATA Steel Mills Association has threatened to protest outside the provincial assembly if the tax is not withdrawn. The marble industry was also affected in Mardan, with factory owners and labourers staging a protest rally from the industrial estate to the Commissioner’s office against the government for the rise in Sales Tax. The protesters said the government was not willing to budge despite the fact that marble factories in the province had been closed for the past nine days.