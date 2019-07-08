Australia have multiple options, says Langer

LONDON: Despite injury concerns, Australia head coach Justin Langer believes that the team has “about five different ways” to sort their batting order, as they face arch-rivals England in the second semi-final of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 at Edgbaston on Thursday.

Australia’s World Cup campaign, a successful one so far, has been repeatedly punctuated by injuries to their key players. While Shaun Marsh, the middle-order batsman, had already been ruled out of the tournament with a fractured arm, Marcus Stoinis and Usman Khawaja have been the recent news-makers with side and hamstring strains, respectively.

Langer confirmed that Matthew Wade would join Australia’s World Cup squad in place of Khawaja — pending the official confirmation — while Mitchell Marsh remains on standby for Stoinis.

Peter Handscomb, the Victorian batsman, had earlier joined the squad replacing the injured Shaun Marsh and each of the three new-comers lie in contention ahead of Australia’s semi-final clash against England on Thursday. “Matthew Wade has played a lot of international cricket if he comes in,” Langer said.—