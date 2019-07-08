Australia have multiple options, says Langer

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: Despite injury concerns, Australia head coach Justin Langer believes that the team has “about five different ways” to sort their batting order, as they face arch-rivals England in the second semi-final of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 at Edgbaston on Thursday.
Australia’s World Cup campaign, a successful one so far, has been repeatedly punctuated by injuries to their key players. While Shaun Marsh, the middle-order batsman, had already been ruled out of the tournament with a fractured arm, Marcus Stoinis and Usman Khawaja have been the recent news-makers with side and hamstring strains, respectively.
Langer confirmed that Matthew Wade would join Australia’s World Cup squad in place of Khawaja — pending the official confirmation — while Mitchell Marsh remains on standby for Stoinis.
Peter Handscomb, the Victorian batsman, had earlier joined the squad replacing the injured Shaun Marsh and each of the three new-comers lie in contention ahead of Australia’s semi-final clash against England on Thursday. “Matthew Wade has played a lot of international cricket if he comes in,” Langer said.—
LONDON: Despite injury concerns, Australia head coach Justin Langer believes that the team has “about five different ways” to sort their batting order, as they face arch-rivals England in the second semi-final of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 at Edgbaston on Thursday.
Australia’s World Cup campaign, a successful one so far, has been repeatedly punctuated by injuries to their key players. While Shaun Marsh, the middle-order batsman, had already been ruled out of the tournament with a fractured arm, Marcus Stoinis and Usman Khawaja have been the recent news-makers with side and hamstring strains, respectively.
Langer confirmed that Matthew Wade would join Australia’s World Cup squad in place of Khawaja — pending the official confirmation — while Mitchell Marsh remains on standby for Stoinis.
Peter Handscomb, the Victorian batsman, had earlier joined the squad replacing the injured Shaun Marsh and each of the three new-comers lie in contention ahead of Australia’s semi-final clash against England on Thursday. “Matthew Wade has played a lot of international cricket if he comes in,” Langer said.—