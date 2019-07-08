PTF gives final shape to 5-member team

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s team for the upcoming Davis Cup tie against India has been given final shape following trials that concluded here at the grass courts of Pakistan Sports Complex Tuesday.

The tie will be played on the same courts on September 14-15.The five-member team includes international Aisamul Haq and Aqeel Khan (automatic selection). Three other members of the team are Mohammad Abid Mushtaq, Muzammil Murtaza and Muddassar Murtaza.

The Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) invited Muhammad Abid, Muzammil Murtaza, Muddassar Murtaza, Yousaf Khalil, Shahzad Khan, Muhammad Shoaib Khan, Heera Ashiq, Abid Ali Akbar, Ahmad Chaudhry (wildcard) and Huzaifa Abdul Rehman (juniors No 1) for the trials.

However, Abid Ali Akbar and Shahzad — the two best of the lot — did not turn up for the trials due to multiple reasons. The PTF sources said that both were nursing injuries. However, it is surprising to note that just a couple of weeks earlier Abid Ali Akbar turned out a worthy winner of SNGPL tournament.

Though Pakistan will rely heavily on Aisam and Aqeel, the two will not have a solid backup support that should have been there for this important tie.The tie against India has already been billed as tie of the decade. It would be staged in Islamabad on Saturday and Sunday instead of Friday and Saturday.

Pakistan along with India, Lebanon, China, Korea and Uzbekistan have been placed in Group I of the Asia/Oceania Zone. The team winning the Group I tie will directly make it to playoff of the World Group — a stage where the world’s best will flex their muscles.

The choice of the courts this time is with Pakistan and as such India would be coming to Pakistan for the very first time in 55 years to figure in the tie. Almost 13 years back Pakistan travelled to India to play the tie that went down to the wire (5th match) with Aqeel ultimately losing in extended five-set thriller against Leander Paes.

There is no denying the fact that tennis in India is far advance and their players are considered amongst the best around. Some of India’s players are even ranked within the top 200 in the world. Pakistan yet again pins their hope on Aisamul Haq and Aqeel Khan to help us get through as they did so many times previously.

Admitted that India is a strong and better side but when it comes to playing against Pakistan, predicting winner in any game would not be easier. With crowd at the back, Pakistan players would be in an upbeat mood to put up top performance.

Meanwhile, the trials were held on round robin basis. Mushaf K Zia, former Davis Cup player and captain supervised the trials. Some of the players including Ahmad Ch, who was awarded wildcard for the trials, were seen leaving the trials half way.