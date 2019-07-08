SL coach keen on carrying on

COLOMBO: Chandika Hathurusingha insisted Monday he would remain Sri Lanka’s cricket coach despite pressure to step down after their World Cup exit, but official sources said a shake-up was planned.

Sri Lanka started the tournament as outsiders and finished sixth of the nine teams, registering one of their three wins against the world’s top-ranked One-Day International side, hosts England.

Local media reported Monday that Sri Lanka sports minister Harin Fernando was unhappy with Hathurusingha’s performance and that he would be asked to step down.But Hathurusingha told reporters on landing back in Colombo that though he had expected better from the team, he would still see out his contract as coach.