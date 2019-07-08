Girls must be protected from sexual violence at school: UNICEF chief

PARIS: Girls in developing countries must be protected from sexual violence in and around schools, the head of the UN´s children fund has said, urging governments to make it a top priority.

Speaking to AFP on the sidelines of a G7 ministerial summit in Paris, UNICEF chief Henrietta Fore said keeping young girls safe was crucial to ensuring their education. "We have a real responsibility to keep violence out of schools... by other students but also by their teachers," she told AFP in an interview last week.

But sexual assault and violence was also affecting girls on their route to school and when they were going home, she said. "In some countries in Africa, like South Africa where I was recently, some girls.. (suffer) sexual violence on their way to and from school," she said.

And it is not an isolated phenomenon, with Human Rights Watch last year flagging up "high levels of sexual and gender-based violence" in Senegal where teachers were coercing girls into sex for money, gifts or good grades.