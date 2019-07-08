Media feel the pinch in Indian Held Kashmir

SRINAGAR: When plain clothes police arrested newspaper editor Ghulam Jeelani Qadri, his peers in Indian held Kashmir saw it as just another attempt by New Delhi to squeeze the media working in the blood-soaked region.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in power since 2014, has tightened the screws on the Indian occupied Kashmir. New Delhi has pressured the media inside occupied Kashmir by intimidating reporters with legal threats and putting restrictions on movement as well as pulling ad revenues from troublesome outlets, journalists say.

Qadri, publisher and editor of Urdu-language daily Afaaq, told AFP that he was given no reason for his arrest by the plain clothes police who took him from his Srinagar home on June 25. "They simply asked me to accompany them," Qadri told AFP.

His arrest was linked to a case from 1993 when he published a statement from an anti-India militant. Although he was freed a day later, the revival of the three-decade-old case was quickly interpreted by Kashmir´s media community as a warning.

There is "an invisible sword hanging over your head", one editor in Kashmir told AFP of the threat of legal cases, speaking anonymously for fear of reprisal. Other local reporters have also been arrested.

Asif Sultan, has been in jail since August 2018 over a report about a freedom leader, charged with having contact with and promoting freedom fighters. Over 100,000 people, mostly civilians, have been martyred over the past 30 years in Indian occupied Kashmir, monitoring groups say. The fighting is between Indian soldiers, who number around 700,000 on the ground and freedom fighters wanting either independence or union with Pakistan.

Clashes between security forces and fighters, which often escalate as demonstrators gather, have been a near-daily occurrence since India launched "Operation All Out" after the death of charismatic freedom fighter Burhan Wani in 2016.

Since the February bombing, the deadliest attack on Indian forces in three decades of insurgency, India has arrested 900 people.

Accusations of human rights abuses, arbitrary detentions have followed, as anxiety and anger mounts in the Muslim-majority region. Moves by Modi´s government to scrap laws that bar Indians from elsewhere buying land in Kashmir have also irked locals.

Covering violent protests, which frequently see Indian forces use lead-pellet-firing shotguns on protesters, has become even harder. "We´re stopped miles away. No investigation by journalists is possible," said Umer Arif, a freelance journalist.

"So, we show what the government forces want us to show, not much else." Foreign journalists also need special permission to visit the territory. Indian occupied Kashmir was brought under New Delhi´s direct rule in June 2018 after Modi´s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) withdrew support for its local partner and dissolved the elected local government.

Tens of thousands of extra troops were brought in for a general election in May that saw the right-wing Modi re-elected. During the voting, the main highway linking Kashmir with India was closed to civilian traffic two days per week for two months.

The government has also stopped issuing advertisements to Kashmir Reader and Greater Kashmir, the biggest English-language daily, effectively "choking" it, according to its editor-in-chief Fayaz Ahmad Kaloo.