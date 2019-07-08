Dacoits shoot retired army man

FAISALABAD: Dacoits killed a retired army man on resistance at Gulshan-e-Abdullah Colony in the limits of Sadr police station.

The dacoits broke into the house of Muhammad Khan and made off with cash and valuables. On listening hue and cry of the family, their neighbour Ishaq Sharif, a retired army man, rushed to the spot to help them, but the dacoits shot him dead and escaped. The police are investigating.

TWO DIE ON ROAD: Two motorcyclists, including a doctor, were killed in separate road accidents here. Dr M Aslam of Samundri was coming to Faisalabad when a speeding truck hit his motorcycle on Samundri-Faisalabad Road, killing him on the spot.

In another incident, motorcyclist Ahsan Ali of Green Town was crushed to death by a truck on Millat Road. The motorcyclist was going to the market to buy daily-use items when the fatal accident took place.

MAN GUNNED DOWN: A man was shot dead and another injured over a monetary dispute at Khurrianwala. Muhammad Ashraf allegedly gunned down Aqeel Ahmad over a monetary dispute. Aqeel’s neighbour Aasia Bibi was also injured in the incident.

BOY KILLS FATHER: A boy allegedly killed his father over a minor issue at Chak 51/JB, Nishatabad. Safdar Ali had snubbed his son Shafaat, a polio patient, who was habitual of playing videos very loudly. On the day of the incident, Shafaat allegedly shot his father dead. The police have arrested the accused after preliminary investigation.