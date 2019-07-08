close
Tue Jul 09, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 9, 2019

Landlord murdered over old enmity

National

HAFIZABAD: A landlord was shot dead over an old enmity at village Par Hasoo on Monday. Ansar had an old enmity with Qaisar and Amir. On the day of the incident, Ansar was grazing his cattle in fields when the accused and their accomplice opened fire at him, leaving him dead on the spot. Reportedly, Ansar was released from jail a few days ago.

GIRL DROWNS: A 23-year-old girl drowned in Jhang Branch Canal while her brother was saved by locals near Sukheke on Monday.

Sadi Ahmad and his sister Misbah were travelling on a motorcycle towards Kot Sarwar from Mowan Bhattian when a car hit them. As a result, they fell into the canal and Misbah drowned while her brother was saved by locals.

