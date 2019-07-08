SC stops former Balochistan minister from contesting polls

A bench headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa ruled that Mir Faiq Jamali could not contest polls until November 28, 2026. Counsel of Jamali argued that his client completed his jail sentence in October 2013 in a NAB case and he can now contest the elections. Chief Justice Khosa said Faiq Jamali completed his jail sentence but the accountability court had also imposed Rs 60 million fine over him. A person who completes his punishment under the accountability law stands disqualified for 10 years after completing the sentence, chief justice said. Your client completed jail sentence but didn’t pay the fine, chief justice told the lawyer. My client paid his fine on November 29, 2016, the counsel of Mir Faiq Jamali replied. His period of 10-year disqualification began after payment of the fine, the CJ said. He can contest elections after 2026, he added. An accountability court had handed 14-year jail sentence and Rs60 million fine to Faiq Jamali over corruption charges. He was released from prison after completing his jail term in October 2013. The NAB had contested Jamali’s election bid in the court.