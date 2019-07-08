752 persons traced by commission

LAHORE: Some 752 persons have been traced by Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances (COIOED), as they were confined at different internment centres in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, official data of Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances reveals.

The document, available with The News revealed that total 581 out of 752 people, belong to KP were detained at these interment centres. Seventy people belonging to Punjab were confined at interment centres in KP and 60 persons belonging to Fata were confined at internment centres. It is pertinent to mention that not a single person from Balochistan is confined at internment centre.

Twenty four persons from Sindh, 15 persons from Islamabad, one person from Azad Jammu& Kashmir (AJ&K) and one person from Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) are confined at interment centres.

According to sources in law- enforcement agencies, “these persons were involved in terrorism and anti-state activities”. They are going under the process of rehabilitation. Farid Ahmed Khan, Secretary Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances confirmed that these persons were confined at different internment centres that only exist in KP.

According to Fareed Ahmed Khan, families of these persons have met them at the internment centres. He said once family members of these detainees request the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances, the commission writes to the home department regarding meeting of family members with these detainees at internment centres.

The home department arranges meeting of them after receiving letter from Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances, he added.

According to him, most of these people had gone missing during insurgency in KP from 2007 to 2009.