Man’s hair, eyebrows shaved off for ‘honour’

PAKPATTAN: A man at Chak 27/SP and his friends allegedly beat up another man and shaved off his head, eyebrows and moustache for travelling near their residence on his bike.According to police, Asghar Arif was travelling through Farid Kot on his motorcycles when he was caught by six men, including the primary suspect, identified as Yaqoob.They took him to their home at Musewala where they beat him up and shaved off his head, eyebrows, and moustache over suspicion that Arif had relations with Yaqoob’s sister, the police added. A first information report (FIR) was registered against Yaqoob and others at Sadr police station.