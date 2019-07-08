Commits suicide

OKARA: A man committed and a woman attempted suicide in separate incidents here. In the first incident, Rahat of Basti Rahim Bakhsh, Renala Khurd, tried to end her life with the blows of a sharp-edged weapon. The motive behind the incident is said to be a domestic dispute. She was shifted to a hospital. The police have registered a case. In the second incident, Hamza of Shergarh committed suicide by swallowing poisonous pills over a domestic dispute.