Tue Jul 09, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 9, 2019

Commits suicide

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 9, 2019

OKARA: A man committed and a woman attempted suicide in separate incidents here. In the first incident, Rahat of Basti Rahim Bakhsh, Renala Khurd, tried to end her life with the blows of a sharp-edged weapon. The motive behind the incident is said to be a domestic dispute. She was shifted to a hospital. The police have registered a case. In the second incident, Hamza of Shergarh committed suicide by swallowing poisonous pills over a domestic dispute.

