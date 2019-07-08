Matric result on 15th

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BAHAWALPUR: The Bahawalpur Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education is announcing its results of Annual Matriculation Exams 2019 on July 15 (Monday). According to the board sources, the result would be available on board website www.bisebwp.edu.pk. The result can also be sought through SMS service by sending roll number to 800298.
