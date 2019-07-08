close
Tue Jul 09, 2019
July 9, 2019

Matric result on 15th

National

 
July 9, 2019

BAHAWALPUR: The Bahawalpur Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education is announcing its results of Annual Matriculation Exams 2019 on July 15 (Monday). According to the board sources, the result would be available on board website www.bisebwp.edu.pk. The result can also be sought through SMS service by sending roll number to 800298.

