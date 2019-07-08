Sanitary workers stage demonstration

MALAKWAL: Sanitary workers Monday observed strike against the torture of their colleague. Umer Hayat, a sanitary worker of Municipal Committee Malakwal, was tortured by Shafique when he was removing garbage with a tractor-trolley. He was injured and shifted to THQ hospital. When his colleagues came to know about the incident, they staged a demonstration outside the MC office and demanded arrest of the accused. Later, police arrested the accused and the sanitary workers ended the strike.