close
Tue Jul 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 9, 2019

Sanitary workers stage demonstration

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 9, 2019

MALAKWAL: Sanitary workers Monday observed strike against the torture of their colleague. Umer Hayat, a sanitary worker of Municipal Committee Malakwal, was tortured by Shafique when he was removing garbage with a tractor-trolley. He was injured and shifted to THQ hospital. When his colleagues came to know about the incident, they staged a demonstration outside the MC office and demanded arrest of the accused. Later, police arrested the accused and the sanitary workers ended the strike.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus