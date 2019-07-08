Man commits suicide with two minor daughtersin Jauharabad

SARGODHA: A man along with his two minor daughters committed suicide by jumping into a canal in Jauharabad police limits.

Arshad (45) of Chak 113/MB, Jauharabad tehsil, quarreled with his wife over some domestic issues. In a fit of rage, Arshad along with his two daughters Hadia (10) and Zainab (6) committed suicide by jumping into a canal near Jalalpur.

After receiving information, Rescue 1122 reached the spot and recovered the bodies. The police have handed over the bodies to the heirs after completing legal formalities. BISE secretary: Assistant Prof Ch Sarfraz Ahmad has taken charge as the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Sargodha, secretary.

A spokesman for the BISE said that according to a notification, Government Ambala Muslim College Prof Ch Sarfraz Ahmad has taken over the charge as secretary of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE).

Earlier, Prof Sarfraz had performed duties as director, deputy director colleges and Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education controller. Seven cops transferred: District Police Officer Hassan Mushtaq Sukhera has transferred seven police officers of the district on administrative grounds.

A police spokesman said that according to a notification, following police inspectors Muhammad Zafar and Abdul Qayyum were transferred from Police Lines and posted as SHOs of Sahiwal and Laksian police stations respectively. Similarly, sub-inspectors, including Sajjad Ahmad, Sohail Zafar and Khurram Shahzad, were transferred from Police Lines and posted as SHOs of Sillanwali, Miani and Bhagtanwala police stations respectively. Also, Inspector Rafaqat Hussain of Laksian police station and Sub-Inspector Muhammad Amin of Miani police station were directed to report to the Police Lines.

Two electrocuted: Two youths were electrocuted in separate incidents in Sahiwal police limits on Monday. Muhammad Saqlain (19) of Mohallah Navan Lok was repairing a switch

board in his home when he suddenly received an electric shock and died on the spot.

In another incident, Azad (20) sustained injuries after receiving an electric shock by touching a wire at Mohallah Shamsabad. He was shifted to THQ Hospital where he succumbed to injuries. The police are investigating.