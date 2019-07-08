Fake bank accounts: Court extends Faryal Talpur’s physical remand

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court-II Monday extended the physical remand of the PPP leader Faryal Talpur to 14 days in fake bank accounts reference at the request of National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The NAB produced Faryal Talpur, sister of former president of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari, before Judge Muhammad Arshad Malik requesting him to extend her physical remand. The NAB prosecutor argued that they could not investigate her, as she was a member of the Sindh Assembly and was attending the assembly session on production orders. The judge asked if the Sindh Assembly was still in session. Former president Asif Ali Zardari requested the court to give exemption to Faryal Talpur from personal appearance and grant his 90-day physical remand. To this, the judge remarked that it was not possible. Later at the NAB request, the court extended Talpur’s physical remand to 14 days and adjourned the hearing. Faryal Talpur was taken into custody by the NAB on June 14 in Islamabad.