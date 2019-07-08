Four more polio cases reported from KP, Balochistan

PESHAWAR: Four more children were diagnosed with poliovirus in the country on Monday with two each from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Pakistan has so far reported 41 polio cases including 33 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 2019.

The two polio cases were reported from Bannu district. The government recently suspended district health officer (DHO) Bannu by holding him responsible for his alleged poor performance. The National Institute of Health (NIH) Islamabad confirmed two polio cases from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, for which stool samples were taken in June. According to the details, wild polioviruses have been isolated from stool sample of 30 months boy, a resident of Fatehkhel, Haved union council in Bannu and 12-month girl of Khwajadarkhel village, Janikhel union council of Bannu.

It is important to mention here that the 30-month male child had received only one dose of essential immunisation, whereas the 12-month girl had not received any dose of essential immunisation and the programme record indicates that her family has been a refusal case. Both polio cases of Bannu, in addition to other polio cases recently reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, have stool sample taken and onset dates (when virus affected child) before the close of the successfully conducted case response campaigns by Emergency Operations Centre Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from June 18 to 20, 2019.

Coordinator EOC Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Kamran Ahmed Afridi claimed that “case response successfully conducted in June 2019 has put a hold on polio cases since no case emerged with onset date after the case response campaign.”