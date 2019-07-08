7-wickwet win for City Gymkhana

LAHORE: City Gymkhana beat Akhtar Abdur Rehman Club by seven wickets here at Model Town Greens ground on Monday. Scores: Akhtar Club 204 for all in 35 overs (Aized Shah 51, Rizwan 31. Anzab Tariq 4/42, Jamaluddin 2/26). City Gymkhana 205 for 3 (Danial Rana 117*, Ahmed Jutt 54, Sohail Ahmed 39*). Danial Rana was named man of the match.