Cricket trials begin today

LAHORE: Trials to select Sir Syed University cricket team will be held on July 9 and 10 at 3 pm. The trials will be held at Customs Sports Complex B Area Karachi at 3 pm. Aspiring players are to report to university team manager Javed Iqbal on July 9 at 3 pm for their appearance in the trials for selection, informed Mubashar Mukhtar, director sports university.