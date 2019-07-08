close
Tue Jul 09, 2019
Cricket trials begin today

Sports

LAHORE: Trials to select Sir Syed University cricket team will be held on July 9 and 10 at 3 pm. The trials will be held at Customs Sports Complex B Area Karachi at 3 pm. Aspiring players are to report to university team manager Javed Iqbal on July 9 at 3 pm for their appearance in the trials for selection, informed Mubashar Mukhtar, director sports university.

