Pak team for Indian Davis Cup tie given final shape

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan team for the historic Davis Cup tie against India has been given final shape following trials that concluded at the Pakistan Sports Complex grass courts Tuesday. The tie is to be played on the same courts on September 14-15.

The five-member team includes international Aisamul Haq and Aqeel Khan (automatic selection). Three other members of the team are Mohammad Abid Mushtaq and two brothers Muzammil Murtaza and Muddassar Murtaza.

The Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) invited Muhammad Abid, Muzammil Murtaza, Mudassar Murtaza, Yousaf Khalil, Shahzad Khan, Muhammad Shoaib Khan, Heera Ashiq, Abid Ali Akbar, Ahmad Chaudhry (wild card) and Huzaifa Abdul Rehman (juniors No 1) for trials. However, Abid Ali Akbar and Shahzad-the two of the best of the lot did not turn up for trials due to multiple reasons. The PTF sources say that both were nursing their injuries. However, it is surprising to note that just couple of weeks back Abid Ali Akbar turned out worthy winner of SNGPL Tennis tournament.

Though Pakistan will rely heavily on the leading internationals Aisam and Aqeel, the two would not be having a solid back up support that should have been there for this historic tie. The tie against India has already been billed as tie of the decade. It would be staged in Islamabad on Saturday and Sunday instead of Friday and Saturday. Pakistan along with India, Lebanon, China, Korea and Uzbekistan have been placed in Group I of the Asia Oceania Zone.

The team winning the Group I tie would directly make it to play off of the World Group-a stage where the world’s best are to flex their muscles. The choice of court this time is with Pakistan and as such India would be coming to Pakistan for the very first time in 55 years to figure in the tie. Almost 13 years back Pakistan travelled to India to play the tie that went down to the wire (5th match) with Aqeel ultimately losing in extended five-set thriller against L Paes. There is no denying the fact that tennis in India is far advance and their players are considered amongst the best around. Some of India’s players are even ranked within the top 200 in the world. Pakistan yet again pins their hope on Aisamul Haq and Aqeel Khan to help us get through as they did so many times previously. Admitted that India is strong and a better side but when it comes to playing against Pakistan, predicting winner in any game would not be easier. With crowd at the back Pakistan players would be in an upbeat mood to put up top performance.

Meanwhile, trials were held on round robin basis. Mushaf Zia, former Davis Cup player and captain supervised trials. Some of the players including Ahmad Ch who was awarded wild card for trials were seen leaving trials half