Tue Jul 09, 2019
AFP
July 9, 2019

Ireland name squad for England Test

Sports

AFP
July 9, 2019

BELFAST: William Porterfield will lead a 14-man Ireland squad on the one-Test tour of England later in July, Ireland Cricket announced on Monday. The one-off four-day game is scheduled for 24 -27 July at the iconic Lord’s in London and will be preceded by a two-day warm-up match against Middlesex 2nd XI on July 18-19. Pacers Mark Adair and Craig Young and wicketkeeper Gary Wilson have been called up for the one-off Test. “The historic nature of this Test match will not be lost on anyone, however, the players will not be overawed by the occasion,” said Andre White, the chairman of men’s selection panel.

