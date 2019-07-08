Target Sharma and Kohli: Vettori

MANCHESTER: New Zealand will need a flying start and early wickets of dangerous Indian duo of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli if they are to have a chance of reaching the World Cup final, believes former Black Caps star Daniel Vettori.

“A three-match losing streak can evaporate pretty quickly with a great ten overs at the start,” commented Vettori referring to New Zealand’s recent run of form going into Tuesday’s semi-final against hot favourites India here at Old Trafford. “Just look at South Africa against Australia this past weekend. The Proteas have been in all sorts of strife this World Cup but the way they started that game gave them huge confidence to go on and get over the line,” Vettori wrote in his column on the official World Cup portal.

“That is why the start of the semi-final between India and New Zealand is going to be so important. “If New Zealand get off to a great start, with bat or ball, the streak will soon be forgotten. “England against India at Edgbaston probably showed New Zealand the way to approach setting a big total. “Jasprit Bumrah is basically unplayable at this stage, and against England he was his usual economical self. “But despite that, England targeted everyone else. They were aggressive from the off against the spinners, against Hardik Pandya and they even got to Mohammed Shami at the death as well.