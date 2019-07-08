No grouping in team: Imad

ISLAMABAD: All rounder Imad Wasim dispelled the rumours that there was any grouping at any stage during World Cup, saying everyone was well aware of his role and supported each other in best possible way.

Talking to media along with Shadab Khan at the Pindi Stadium Tuesday, Imad said it was rather surprising and shocking for us to hear such news after the match against India. “Every player had very cordial relations with captain Sarfraz Ahmad. We all play for Pakistan and had there been any grouping I would not have played the World Cup. Media should discourage such rumors that have no base. I know captain for the last 15 years. No player in our team was ever involved in grouping.”

Imad said he would have been happier had Pakistan succeeded in winning the World Cup. “The performance that helps your team win a big event matters most.” He admitted that all players were disappointed for not being able to qualify for the World Cup semis. “Obviously we are all disappointed that we have failed to make it to the semis.”

Imad admitted that team gained momentum by winning four matches at a trot. “Unfortunately, we faced tough run rate ask that turned heavy on us.” The allrounder praised Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan as being one of the best spinners around. “I have never read him properly on spinning track. He is really good and a class act.”

Shadab also rued opportunity to play the semis. “We would have been delighted had we reached semi-finals. Obviously I am disappointed for not being able to reach the semis.”

Shadab also praised team saying that Pakistan defeated highly ranked outfits which were a creditable thing. “We defeated some of the best of teams. It is really an achievement. Where we lost we have to admit that we tasted defeats against better teams on the given day.” The wrist spinner said he performed wherever team required him. “After getting nets I attained my fitness and performed where it was required.”

Shadab said that Pakistan could have plugged the run difference gap during the match against New Zealand but could not do that. Imad continuing his media talk said one should be lord of his own destiny. “There is no such thing as luck. You have to perform to win matches. All you need is a hard work. We have to work on our weakness to perform better.”