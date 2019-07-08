Latvia’s new president vows to tackle ‘illness’ of inequality

RIGA: Latvia’s new President Egils Levits vowed to tackle income inequality in the Baltic eurozone state as the Soviet-era dissident and former judge at the European Court of Justice was sworn into office on Monday.

“We all know that Latvia is among the most unequal countries in the European Union, an illness we have had for many years,” Levits, 64, told parliament, which elected him by a majority of 61 of 100 lawmakers in May. “Two parallel Latvias are developing in some respects,” he added, urging cross-party cooperation on the creation of “long-term solidarity policies” such as progressive taxation to narrow the gap between rich and poor.

The European Commission’s latest country report for Latvia said that in 2018 “the income of the richest 20 percent of the Latvian population was 6.8 times higher than that of the poorest 20 percent; a significantly more uneven distribution than in the EU as a whole”. Touching on foreign policy, Levits rejected the idea of Latvia being “a bridge” between East and West, insisting the formerly Soviet-ruled country of 1.9 million people was instead an “integral part of the Western world and Europe”. Latvia joined NATO and the EU in 2004 after breaking free from the crumbling Soviet Union in 1991.