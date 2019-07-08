Ex-French leader Hollande finds second career — on stage

AVIGNON, France: Former French president Francois Hollande made the first tentative step into what may or may not be a second career this weekend when he trod the boards at one of the world’s biggest theatre festivals. The Socialist leader — who was forced from political stage by his one-time acolyte Emmanuel Macron in 2017 — appeared for 15 minutes in a play at the Avignon theatre festival in the South of France. With acting skills often cited as one of the key qualifications for a career in politics, Hollande acquitted himself rather well in his 15-minute surprise appearance in a sprawling meditation on the state of Europe by one of France’s most acclaimed novelists, Laurent Gaude. All the more so since he was playing himself and had to face a residual scepticism that saw him struggle with the lowest approval rating in French political history at the end of his mandate.