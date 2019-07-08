Ex-minister quits Turkey ruling party in blow to Erdogan

ANKARA: Turkey’s former economy minister Ali Babacan resigned from the ruling party Monday, local media reported, in a blow to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Babacan, a founding member of the Justice and Development Party (AKP), cited “deep differences” over policy and said Turkey was in need of a “new vision”, in a statement criticising the government’s direction. The markets viewed the popular liberal politician as a guarantee of sensible economic policies during his time as economy minister between 2002 and 2007. “In the last few years, deep differences have arisen between the approach taken in many areas and the principles, values and ideas I believe in,” Babacan said, according to HaberTurk website.