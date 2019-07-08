US hedge fund billionaire charged with sex trafficking minors

NEW YORK: Jeffrey Epstein, a hedge fund billionaire with ties to top politicians and celebrities, was charged on Monday with sexually exploiting dozens of young girls. Epstein, 66, was arrested at an airport in New Jersey on Saturday after returning to the United States from Paris on a private jet. In an indictment unsealed in US District Court for the Southern District of New York, he was charged with one count of sex trafficking of minors and one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors. “(Epstein) sexually exploited and abused dozens of minor girls at his homes in Manhattan, New York, and Palm Beach, Florida, among other locations,” the indictment said. Some of the victims were as young as 14.