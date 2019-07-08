close
Tue Jul 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
July 9, 2019

Vatican lifts envoy’s immunity over sex assault claims: France

World

AFP
July 9, 2019

PARIS: The Vatican has lifted the diplomatic immunity of its Paris envoy under investigation for alleged sexual assault, the French foreign ministry said Monday. Luigi Ventura, 74, faces four complaints of sexual abuse — including that he molested a junior official at the Paris town hall.

French prosecutors in March asked the Vatican to lift his immunity. A spokesman said the foreign ministry “received confirmation from the Holy See that it had waived (Ventura´s) immunity” in a letter that arrived late last week. In February, French prosecutors revealed they were investigating the Italian-born archbishop over an incident at the town hall during a New Year´s address by Mayor Anne Hidalgo. During the ceremony, a city employee had their backside repeatedly groped, with the town hall filing a complaint on January 24.

An investigation was opened the next day. Two other people have since come forward and related incidents involving “similar gestures, hands on buttocks or thighs”, which allegedly took place last year.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus