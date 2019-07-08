Vatican lifts envoy’s immunity over sex assault claims: France

PARIS: The Vatican has lifted the diplomatic immunity of its Paris envoy under investigation for alleged sexual assault, the French foreign ministry said Monday. Luigi Ventura, 74, faces four complaints of sexual abuse — including that he molested a junior official at the Paris town hall.

French prosecutors in March asked the Vatican to lift his immunity. A spokesman said the foreign ministry “received confirmation from the Holy See that it had waived (Ventura´s) immunity” in a letter that arrived late last week. In February, French prosecutors revealed they were investigating the Italian-born archbishop over an incident at the town hall during a New Year´s address by Mayor Anne Hidalgo. During the ceremony, a city employee had their backside repeatedly groped, with the town hall filing a complaint on January 24.

An investigation was opened the next day. Two other people have since come forward and related incidents involving “similar gestures, hands on buttocks or thighs”, which allegedly took place last year.