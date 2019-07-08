close
Tue Jul 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
N
Newsdesk
July 9, 2019

Heather Mills, others, win settlement over Murdoch group phone hacking

World

N
Newsdesk
July 9, 2019

LONDON: Heather Mills, ex-wife of former Beatle Paul McCartney, said on Monday she and 90 others have won an apology and settlement from Rupert Murdoch’s News Group Newspapers after a near decade-long battle over claims of phone hacking.

A public outcry over revelations that journalists on tabloid newspapers hacked into phones to find stories prompted Murdoch to shut down his News of the World newspaper in 2011. Mills said the settlement from the company, which also publishes The Sun newspaper, stemmed from activity carried out between 1999 and 2010.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus