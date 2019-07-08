Heather Mills, others, win settlement over Murdoch group phone hacking

LONDON: Heather Mills, ex-wife of former Beatle Paul McCartney, said on Monday she and 90 others have won an apology and settlement from Rupert Murdoch’s News Group Newspapers after a near decade-long battle over claims of phone hacking.

A public outcry over revelations that journalists on tabloid newspapers hacked into phones to find stories prompted Murdoch to shut down his News of the World newspaper in 2011. Mills said the settlement from the company, which also publishes The Sun newspaper, stemmed from activity carried out between 1999 and 2010.