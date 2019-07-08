close
Tue Jul 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
July 9, 2019

Ghana halts $200 million parliament plan after outcry

World

AFP
July 9, 2019

ACCRA: Ghana on Monday shelved plans to spend $200 million on a new parliament building following a public outcry over the cost. An online campaign by cultural figures and civil society under the banner #DropThatChamber drew widespread support that the West African nation had more pressing needs.

Parliament said it had halted the project due to the backlash ahead of a planned street protest on Saturday. “We are a listening institution and after gauging the views of the people, we decided to shelve the idea,“ Kate Addo, the acting director of public affairs of parliament, told AFP. “People should rest assured that we are listening to their concerns. We´ve realised that people think there is no need for a new chamber now, but it isn´t as if we don´t need a new chamber,” she added.

“Going forward we´ll engage people more.” Officials said the project was required to expand on the capacity of the current 275-seat facility and would be funded by a loan from the Indian government. Those planning the protest said they would still hold it unless parliament released an official resolution dropping the project.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus