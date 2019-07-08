Iran passes uranium enrichment cap

TEHRAN: Iran on Monday breached a uranium enrichment cap set by a troubled 2015 nuclear deal and warned Europe against taking retaliatory measures.

The move came more than a year after Washington pulled out of the landmark accord between world powers and Tehran, which says it has lost patience with perceived inaction by the remaining European partners.

Iran surpassing the cap and reaching 4.5 percent enrichment was announced Monday by the country’s atomic energy organisation spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi. “This level of purity completely satisfies the power plant fuel requirements of the country,” he said, quoted by semi-official ISNA news agency.

The European Union said it was “extremely concerned” by the development and called on Iran to “reverse all activities” inconsistent with its deal commitments.

China blames US ‘bullying’ for Iran nuclear crisis: China on Monday said “unilateral bullying” by the United States was the cause behind the escalating Iran nuclear crisis, after Tehran announced it was set to breach its uranium enrichment cap.

“The facts show that unilateral bullying has already become a worsening tumour,” said Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang at a press briefing in Beijing. “The maximum pressure exerted by the US on Iran is the root cause of the Iranian nuclear crisis,” he said. Geng said China has expressed “regret” for Tehran’s decision to reduce its fulfilment of the Iran nuclear deal.

Iran minister vows to respond to UK detaining oil tanker: Iran’s defence minister vowed Monday to respond to Britain’s detention of an Iranian oil tanker off the coast of Gibraltar. The tanker’s seizure “will not be tolerated by us and will not go without a response”, said Amir Hatami, quoted by Iran’s ISNA and Tasnim news agencies.

“This move is against international regulations and a kind of maritime piracy,” he said during a ceremony at Bandar Abbas port in southern Iran. Meanwhile, Iranian army chief Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi said Iran is not looking for war: army chief: Iran is not looking for war with any country.

The 330-metre (1,000-feet) Grace 1, capable of carrying two million barrels of oil, was halted Thursday by police and customs agencies in Gibraltar, a British overseas territory on Spain’s southern tip. Authorities in Gibraltar said they suspected the tanker was carrying crude to Syria in violation of EU sanctions.