Congratulations

I congratulate Wahab Riaz for surpassing former captain Imran Khan to achieve second place in the list of most World Cup wickets by a Pakistani bowler, only behind Wasim Akram. I congratulate him for the achievement and to appreciate him for his comeback performance in the World Cup.
M Bakhtiyar
Kech
