Menace of malnutrition

Until the recent initiatives by the present government under the Ehsaas programme, health has never been a priority in Pakistan. Resultantly, one of the greatest challenges faced by our people relates to their compromised health. Malnutrition has given rise to multiple problems such as stunting and nutritional deficiencies in our population.

The National Nutrition Survey of 2018 shows improvements in certain aspects, but malnutrition is still a challenge. The majority of our people are totally unaware of their nutritional requirements. The focus of the government should be on initiating school and college-based nutrition programs with emphasis on healthy dietary practices and balanced nutrition.

Aleem Ahmed

Islamabad

There was once a time when the people of Pakistan could not afford televisions but what they had was a competent cricket team that would actually make an effort and put up a good fight and try to win. This was a time when fans from villages all over used to be stuck to cricket radio news and in metropolitan areas, people used to gather in a home where they could watch matches together with friends and family.

Be it hockey or cricket, fans always had high hopes. The Pakistan team deserves emotional outrage in public when the team does not play as it should have. I recently read that in hickey rankings, Pakistan stands at an all-time lowest rank of 17 – which is a shame considering hockey is our national sport. While the nation still loves to see the Green Shirts playing against international teams, we also expect them to win or at the least show some performance. Sports unite us as a nation and it has provided us with hope whenever Pakistan has faced tough times. We need our team back.