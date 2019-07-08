Business activities remain suspended at Torkham border

LANDIKOTAL: Trade activities remain suspended at Torkham border on the third consecutive day on Friday against the new policies of Pakistan Customs. Exporters from both sides of the border have been facing heavy losses as thousands of vehicles loaded with perishable items have been stranded at the border.

An Afghan national and one of the stuck truckers, Shah Agha, said the clearing agents association and the customs officials should facilitate truckers, instead of creating hurdles for them at the border. He said they had spent all the money during the last three days due to the strike. The driver said that they were at risk of dehydration due to overheating and lack of drinking water as they were compelled to spend day and night with their vehicles on the road. They appealed to the government and the clearing agents association to take pity on those stranded for the last four days.