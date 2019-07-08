References against judges

PHC Bar Association calls lawyers’ convention on 13th

By Akhtar Amin

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court Bar Association (PHCBA) has called All Pakistan Lawyers Convention on July 13 over the presidential references against superior court judges.

“The convention has been called to discuss the presidential references against superior courts’ judges in the Supreme Judicial Council and recent recommendations of new additional judges for the high court by the National Judicial Commission and other issues of lawyers on July 13,” said a PHCBA statement issued on Monday.

The PHCBA added that lawyer leaders and lawyer bars’ office-bearers would participate in the convention from across the country, including vice-chairman Pakistan Bar Council Syed Amjad Shah, president Supreme Court Bar Association Amanullah Kanrani, vice-chairmen of provincial bar councils across Pakistan, presidents of high court bar associations and other lawyer leaders. On the other hand, the lawyer associations have continued strike on hearing days of the presidential reference against the superior court judges including Supreme Court judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice KK Agha. On July 2, the Supreme Judicial Council held a brief hearing amid lawyers’ protest outside the Supreme Court building. A five-judge SJC consisting of Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa, Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed, Sindh High Court Chief Justice Ahmed Ali M Shaikh and Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth is hearing the references against Justice Faez Isa of the Supreme Court and Justice KK Agha of the Sindh High Court for allegedly possessing properties in the United Kingdom.

On his last address to the lawyers protest during the hearing, Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) vice-chairman Syed Amjad Shah had announced launching an awareness campaign throughout the country to get support for a full-fledged movement for the independence of the judiciary. He said a number of conventions would be held in different cities of the country, the first being on July 13 at the Peshawar High Court.

The PBC vice-chairman stated that they have given SJC ample opportunity to decide the fate of the references and now the time had come that a forceful movement is launched to prevent attempts to push the country towards darkness.

In the statement, PHCBA President Abdul Latif Afridi had also condemned the references against the honest judges of the superior judiciary and said these were nothing but a witch-hunt. It was stated that the government was targeting the superior court judges through the references.

The presidential references against the two judges invited criticism from the legal fraternity, with the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) demanding President Dr Arif Alvi’s impeachment for filing the reference. The bar associations across the country are also expressing solidarity with the judges of superior courts judges.