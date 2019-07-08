CDA board meeting held

Islamabad: The meeting of the board of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) here on Monday decided to use sector I-9 strip for commercial and residential blocks.

The sources said the board meeting decoded that the commercial strip shall be explored and considered for fund generation in upcoming auction. Proposal for naming roads after names of poets and luminaries as Hafeez Jalandhari and Josh Malihabadi would be referred to the Government under the new regulations.

It was also decided to chalk out a uniform policy for cancellation of plots and restoration of plots which is transparent and equitable. The meeting also decided formulation of rules to notify bye laws subject to master plan and existing regulations. Till now no document was available however, not notified rules subject to existing bye laws and master plan have been documented.

In compliance of government's decision, as a first step improved regulations for roads with 300 Right of Way (RoW) were approved in principle. Modalities and changes will be evolved. This will only apply to new buildings but there will be no change in class three and existing structures. That no change in existing parameters and only shall apply to new ones and larger plots. No change in Markaz and class three. Currently no existing or ongoing structure is covered under the new FAR. Only new projects will benefit from this.

The meeting referred issue of handing over of 508 kanals of land to the Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation (FGEHF), was again referred to the Cabinet division for implementation through the Ministry of Interior.