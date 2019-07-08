Risk of dengue fever outbreak looms large

Rawalpindi: Testing of as many as seven more patients positive for dengue fever at the weekend in two of the three allied hospitals in town has taken the total number of confirmed patients so far registered at the teaching hospitals to 12 that according to health experts has increased the chances of a possible outbreak of the infection.

It is alarming that half of the patients tested positive for dengue fever at the allied hospitals are residents of two localities, one falling in Rawalpindi and the other in the federal capital. Data collected by ‘The News’ on Monday has revealed that at least three patients have been tested positive from Union Council Rawat, a rural area in Islamabad and the same number of confirmed cases reached hospital from Sawan Camp area in Rawalpindi.

According to details, Holy Family Hospital received nine of the 12 cases so far confirmed positive from the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi while three patients have been tested positive at District Headquarters Hospital. The HFH has been waiting for confirmatory reports in two cases on Monday morning while result in one case is being awaited at DHQ Hospital.

Another alarming fact is that out of nine patients confirmed positive for dengue fever at Department of Infection Diseases in HFH, three have been suffering from dengue hemorrhagic fever (DHF), a rare form of the infection that has significantly higher mortality rate as compared to dengue fever.

The number of both probable and confirmed cases of dengue fever is on the rise that hints that spread of dengue fever can not be ruled out, said Head of DID at HFH Dr. Muhammad Mujeeb Khan while talking to ‘The news’ on Monday.

It is important that the HFH has so far received a total of 155 probable cases of dengue fever while the DHQ Hospital has registered 145 patients as probable cases of dengue fever. District Health Officer Islamabad Dr. Muhammad Najeeb Durrani informed ‘The News’ that the district health office has taken serious notice of the dengue fever cases and has already carried out case response activity in the areas in union councils Rawat, Tarlai and Tarnol from where cases have been reported.