Man found dead

LAHORE: A 30-year-old man was found dead in Bhatti Gate police station limits. Police have removed the body to morgue. The victim was lying dead near Metro Bus stop. Police reached the scene after being informed and collected evidences. Autopsy will help ascertaining the cause of death, a police official said.

suicide: A girl committed suicide over domestic issue in Nawan Kot police station limits. Police have removed the body to morgue. The deceased was identified as Nayab, 18. She hanged herself with a ceiling fan to death. Police reached the scene and collected evidences from the crime scene.