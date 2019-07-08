close
Tue Jul 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 9, 2019

Man found dead

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
July 9, 2019

LAHORE: A 30-year-old man was found dead in Bhatti Gate police station limits. Police have removed the body to morgue. The victim was lying dead near Metro Bus stop. Police reached the scene after being informed and collected evidences. Autopsy will help ascertaining the cause of death, a police official said.

suicide: A girl committed suicide over domestic issue in Nawan Kot police station limits. Police have removed the body to morgue. The deceased was identified as Nayab, 18. She hanged herself with a ceiling fan to death. Police reached the scene and collected evidences from the crime scene.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus