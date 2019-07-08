Truck kills one, injures another

LAHORE: A man was killed while another received injuries when a truck hit a biker near Jia Musa stop.

The body has been handed over to the bereaved family after completing legal formalities while the injured was shifted to the hospital. The deceased was identified as Munawar, a resident of Imamia Colony while the injured person as Azeem. Police have impounded the truck while the accused driver has fled the scene. Police asked to use technology to improve performance.