Ban on recruitment in varsities: HED directed to seek law department’s advice

LAHORE: The Chancellor/Governor has directed the Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab to seek advice of the Law Department vis-à-vis ban on recruitment of faculty and staff in public universities of the province where remaining tenure of Vice-Chancellors (VCs) is less than six months, it is learnt.

The HED Punjab had sought advice/direction of the chancellor/governor over the issue last month. Interestingly, while the directions from the chancellor were still awaited the HED in a letter on June 28, 2019, had imposed a ban on recruitments at these universities. The move had attracted strong reaction from the academic staff associations of public sector universities who had termed the ban ‘illegal’ and ‘unlawful’.

A VC of a university, seeking anonymity, said the entire process of hiring at such universities where remaining tenure of the VCs was less than six months was halted after the letter issued by the HED. “This is strange that instead of waiting for the chancellor’s final directions, the department imposed the ban,” he added.

He said since the VCs could not afford confrontation with the higher education department they had stopped the recruitment process. “Otherwise, there is no logic and justification to ban the recruitments at universities without directions from the chancellor,” he added.

In his earlier point of view, a senior official of HED Punjab had termed the letter to the universities ‘a caution’ or ‘piece of advice to VCs’ following complaints of alleged violation of merit in recruitments.

Another VC said because of the prevailing situation the universities were actually suffering as the new academic session was ahead and the universities needed more teaching and non-teaching staff.

It is pertinent to mention that the universities where remaining tenure of VCs is less than six months are Government College University (GCU) Lahore, University of Education (UOE) Lahore, Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) Rawalpindi, Government Sadiq College Women University, Bahawalpur and Khawaja Fareed University of Engineering & Information Technology, Rahim Yar Khan.

When contacted, HED Special Secretary Sajid Zafar said the department would send the case again through the Law Department. He said the department would also quote his (the chancellor’s) powers this time. He said the department had also received some letters from universities seeking permission to complete the recruitments already under process. He said the department would also send these letters to the chancellor/governor.

