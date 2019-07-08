Mashhood summoned on 22nd again

LAHORE: The NAB investigators on Monday grilled PML-N leader and former Education and Sports Minister Rana Mashhood in a case related to alleged corruption in Punjab Sports Board.

It is learnt that due to unsatisfactory response of Rana Mashhood he has been asked to appear again before the NAB Combined Investigation Team on July 22. Earlier, in a call-up notice to Mashhood the NAB had directed him to produce his asset details; moreover, departments concerned were asked to provide Mashhood’s bank accounts and assets details. Previously, the NAB had arrested former DG Sports Board Punjab Usman Anwer over the charges of allegedly embezzling funds of the Punjab Youth Festival and violating PPRA rules in awarding contracts. The details shared by the NAB on the arrest of Usman Anwer said the Punjab government had arranged the Punjab Youth Festival in 2011 and 2012. Millions of rupees were embezzled during both rounds of the festival.

Moreover, the NAB has accused Usman of violating Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules in awarding contracts worth millions of rupees.