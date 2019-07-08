Maryam ‘Brigade’ defaming institutions: Sumsam

LAHORE: Information and Culture Minister Syed Sumsam Ali Bukhari has said defaming army, judiciary and other institutions is common practice of Maryam ‘Brigade’ from day one.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, the Punjab information minister said Maryam Nawaz uses inappropriate words for everyone including Imran Khan which are not compatible with her ideology. Maryam’s brothers and other absconders have turned Avenfield Apartment into an Absconders Camp. The government has decided to conduct forensic test of the video being presented against the judge. It is quite likely that the judge concerned may himself request the superior judiciary to conduct forensic test.

Bukhari said that there is nothing special in the narrative of PML-N in which people can show any interest. Question arises how money is being transferred in the accounts of Faluda seller and Papar seller from the account of a single person. He said Maryam Nawaz must have remembered her lie when she stated that she does not hold any property either in England or in Pakistan. The minister further said that the press conference of Maryam Nawaz amounts to a conspiracy in order to put the judiciary under pressure. The fact is that Hudabia is the mother of all corruption cases, he said. He added that whatever Rana Sanaullah has been doing is an achievement of the whole cartel.

“Many disclosures will emerge out of Rana Sanaullah’s case. He was the same Rana Sanaullah who got an FIR registered against PML-N. Sanaullah spoke against the PPP. He has come to believe now that he cannot escape himself from accountability. A war of capturing throne is going on between Maryam and Hamza Shahbaz in PML-N.”

In reply to a question, he said he is not in favour of stamping censorship on media however code of conduct of Pemra is available regarding doing such a press conference. If the video presented by Maryam Nawaz proved to be tampered with then all persons sitting on the stage will be held responsible, the minister said.