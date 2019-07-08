865 accidents in Punjab in 24 hours

LAHORE: Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 865 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents three people died, whereas 984 were injured. Out of the injured, 614 with serious injuries were shifted to the hospitals, whereas 370 with minor injuries were provided first-aid on the spot by the rescuers.

The data issued by Rescue 1122 showed 366 drivers, 24 underage drivers, 119 pedestrians and 502 passengers were among the victims of these accidents. The statistics showed 224 accidents were reported in Lahore, 91 in Faisalabad and 57 in Multan. The data further showed 676 motorbikes, 129 auto-rickshaws, 78 motorcars, 38 vans, 13 passenger buses, 21 trucks and 109 other types of auto-vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these accidents.