close
Tue Jul 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 9, 2019

865 accidents in Punjab in 24 hours

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 9, 2019

LAHORE: Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 865 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents three people died, whereas 984 were injured. Out of the injured, 614 with serious injuries were shifted to the hospitals, whereas 370 with minor injuries were provided first-aid on the spot by the rescuers.

The data issued by Rescue 1122 showed 366 drivers, 24 underage drivers, 119 pedestrians and 502 passengers were among the victims of these accidents. The statistics showed 224 accidents were reported in Lahore, 91 in Faisalabad and 57 in Multan. The data further showed 676 motorbikes, 129 auto-rickshaws, 78 motorcars, 38 vans, 13 passenger buses, 21 trucks and 109 other types of auto-vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these accidents.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus